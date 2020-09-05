AFCON trophy reported missing

In a rather bizarre development, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy won by Egypt for keeps has been reported missing from the country’s Football Association (EFA) headquarters in Cairo.

Former EFA vice-president Ahmed Shobier claimed that the trophy has mysteriously disappeared from their headquarters.

The Pharoahs won the AFCON title in three consecutive editions in 2006, 2008 and 2010 under coach Hassan Shehata and were awarded the trophy for keeps.

And now, it appears it has been stolen.

“The EFA started looking for some trophies as they aim to put them in a notable museum inside the EFA,” Shobier said on the ‘On Time Sports’ TV show.

“However, the EFA was surprised to find that the AFCON trophy was lost and decided to open an investigation.

“They were informed by an employee inside the association that it was held by former Egypt captain Ahmed Hassan who refuted this claim. Nobody knows where the trophy is at the time being.”

Later, former Egypt midfielder Abdelghani clarified in a press conference that the trophy had been lost in a fire seven years ago.

“After the burning of the Football Association headquarters, some cups were lost, and the matter was investigated including the Africa Cup of Nations that we retained.

“Some said that the cup had been with Shawky Gharib, the former general coach of the Egypt national team, and some say it had been with Hassan, the former captain of the Pharaohs.”

After learning of the trophy’s disappearance, Shehata took to social media to express his dismay at the loss.

“I wish I had kept the cup in my house instead of it being lost,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

“And I am surprised that I’m being questioned about the cup after nine years, despite the presence of two FA boards, and the five-year committee for a year and two months…but they’re only now looking for the cup.

“One of the members of the five-year committee contacted me and told me that they would put a picture of me with the African Nations Cup on the wall inside the federation and he asked me about the cup.

“I told him that I had delivered it back in 2011, and he said to me: ‘I wish you had not handed it over, as the cup is not at the association now.”

The Pharaohs haven’t been able to add to their haul of seven trophies since their success in 2010.

