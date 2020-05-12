AFCON should hold every four years – Mahrez

Algeria and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez says staging the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) every four years will bring respect to African football.

Currently the Africa Cup of Nations holds every two years with the next edition billed for Cameroon in 2021.

Mahrez’s take comes months after FIFA president Gianni Infantino, speaking at a CAF seminar in Morocco, proposed that the Africa Cup of Nations be held every four years instead of two, as he outlined his vision to “project African football to the top of the world”.

“I propose to organise the Africa Cup of Nations every four years rather than two years.

“The CAN [Africa Cup of Nations] generates twenty times less than the Euros. Having a CAN every two years, is that good at the commercial level? Has this developed the infrastructure? Think about spending it every four years,” Infantino told delegates in Rabat.

And Mahrez, who helped Algeria secure their second Cup of Nations title on last year’s edition in Egypt, backed suggestions made by Infantino.

“We should have the African Cup every 4 years in the summer,” the former Leicester City star said.

“It was great in Egypt, not too hot. Having it every 2 years and in the winter is the reason why African football is not respected. There’s a lot of competition when you leave your club for 2 months.”

