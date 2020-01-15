Afcon 2021 to begin in January over weather concerns

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will revert to its former time slot of January and February for the next edition in 2021, host Cameroon said on Wednesday.

FECAFOOT, the Cameroon Football Federation, revealed that the tournament will be played from January 9 to February 6, 2021, on their request due to concerns about the weather in the country.

The tournament was moved to a June-July slot for last year’s first 24-team edition in Egypt, in large part to avoid clashing with the European club season.

The move was greeted with scepticism by stakeholders citing the prevalent weather conditions across most sub-Saharan countries.

And now Africa’s premier football competition is set to revert to its old format and time.