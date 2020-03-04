Afcon 2021: Rohr invites 24 for Sierra Leone cracker

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has invited 24 players for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifying double-header against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone this month.

Prominent on the squad are team captain Ahmed Musa, vice-captain William Ekong and playmaker Alex Iwobi.

Kelechi Iheanacho returns to the side after finding form with Leicester City in the Premier League, while Germany–based defender Kingsley Ehizibue, on the books of FC Koln, and Holland-based forward Cyril Dessers have been called up for the first time.

The Eagles host the Leone Stars at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Friday, March 27, before flying to Freetown to confront the Stars at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in the return four days later.

Victory in both games will virtually guarantee Nigeria a spot at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon early next year, ahead of their away clash to Benin Republic in Porto Novo in June and home tie against Lesotho early September.

The Complete Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Maduka Okoye (Fortuna Dusseldorf, Germany)

Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Wigan Athletic, England); Chidozie Awaziem (CD Leganes, Spain); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kingsley Ehizibue (FC Koln, Germany)

Midfielders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Etebo Oghenekaro (Getafe FC, Spain); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Ramon Azeez (Granada FC, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassr, Saudi Arabia); Alexander Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Lille OSC, France); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Cyril Dessers (Heracles Almelo, The Netherlands); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France)