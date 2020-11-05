AFCON 2021: Nigeria v Sierra Leone to hold without fans

The Ministry  of Youth  and Sports Development in alliance with Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19  has ruled out  the possibility of fans  watching  the eagerly awaited Africa  Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone  at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on  November 13.

In an advisory to both the  Edo  State Government  and the  Nigerian  Football Federation (NFF), the authorities  said  they won’t condone breaching the COVID-19 protocol, adding ‘the no gathering, no audience for football  and contact sports’  is still in full  force.

In a  letter to the Deputy Governor  of  Edo State Comrade Philip  Shaibu, the Ministry said: “The Ministry  wishes to bring to your  urgent attention  that in compliance with the  condition of no gathering  agreed upon by the Ministry and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 before the Federal Government opened up football and contacts sports, the match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone will not have any audience and no gathering save for players, match officials and government officials from both countries.

“Testing must be conducted on all of them prior to the match.”

This brings an end to speculation that the NFF had planned on allowing about 7,000 fans see the qualifiers live at the venue.

