AFCON 2021: Nigeria v Sierra Leone to hold without fans

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development in alliance with Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has ruled out the possibility of fans watching the eagerly awaited Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin on November 13.

In an advisory to both the Edo State Government and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), the authorities said they won’t condone breaching the COVID-19 protocol, adding ‘the no gathering, no audience for football and contact sports’ is still in full force.

In a letter to the Deputy Governor of Edo State Comrade Philip Shaibu, the Ministry said: “The Ministry wishes to bring to your urgent attention that in compliance with the condition of no gathering agreed upon by the Ministry and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 before the Federal Government opened up football and contacts sports, the match between Nigeria and Sierra Leone will not have any audience and no gathering save for players, match officials and government officials from both countries.

“Testing must be conducted on all of them prior to the match.”

This brings an end to speculation that the NFF had planned on allowing about 7,000 fans see the qualifiers live at the venue.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

