Afcon 2021: NFF should fire Rohr is he fails to win – Mabo

Former head coach of the Super Falcons Ismaila Mabo has backed Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to fire Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr if he fails to win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a chat with Completesports.com, Mabo said it was proper the NFF included the clause that Rohr must win the AFCON and qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, adding that with the Federation paying him so much as salary, he should deliver or get fired

“Rohr has done well so far, but I think after winning a bronze at the AFCON, he should justify his huge wages by going further to win the cup. We have the talents to conquer Africa. We are due for another AFCON win with the talents at his disposal,” Mabo, a former Plateau Highlanders star, said.

“The NFF were right to order Rohr to win the AFCON and qualify for World Cup and I think the federation should fire him if he fails to win the 4th AFCON for Nigeria. To whom much is given, much is expected, Rohr should win a trophy for the country or get his contract terminated.

“Rohr, after four years as Super Eagles coach, should be winning titles now as well as improving Nigerian football. He needs to work hard and get his priorities right or he quits.”

