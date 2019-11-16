Afcon 2021: Eagles hunt for points in Lesotho

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will continue their quest to qualify for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations when they take on Lesotho Sunday evening at the Setsoto Stadium in Maseru, the Lesotho capital.

The Eagles came from behind to defeat Benin 2-1 on Wednesday in their opening qualifying match, goals from Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu cancelling out Stephane Sessegnon shock early opener.

Nigeria head coach, Gernot Rohr commended the camaraderie among the players and stated that the team would continue the brotherhood in Maseru on Sunday.

“The good thing about the Super Eagles is good spirit and solidarity among the players because irrespective of the starting 11, we still have the same ideal and commitment,” Rohr said.

“This is encouraging for the future and we would go to Maseru with the same commitment. I am okay with the performance of the team against Benin and I am very impressed with both Kalu and Ola who were not in the team that played 1-1 with Brazil in the friendly in October.”

Meanwhile, Lesotho coach, Thabo Senong, has identified Victor Osimhen and Joe Aribo as Nigeria’s most dangerous players and admitted that the Likuena must be wary of them.

“Nigeria have very physical and skillful players. Osimhen and Aribo have done well at their clubs. Everyone knows they are very dangerous. We have to put an eye on them,” Senong said

The Super Eagles have previously clashed with Lesotho during the 2008 AFCON qualifiers. Yakubu Aiyegbeni scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win at the Setsoto Stadium on October 8 2006, while goals from Stephen Makinwa and Ikechukwu Uche in the return leg at the Warri Township Stadium exactly a month later secured a 3-0 aggregate win.