AFCON 2021 could be postponed – CAF

Confederation of African Football (CAF) Acting Secretary General, Abdelmounaïm Bah has stated that the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) could be postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bah, who was weighing in on the possibility of tournament happening – says there are chances the showpiece could be pushed if the pandemic continues to impede football activity on the continent.

This follows CAF’s decision of extending the 2022 World Cup qualifiers to make room for the 2021 African Nations Cup qualifiers.

“No decision has been taken yet concerning the Nations Cup adjournment,” Bah told Al-Ahram Al-Riyadi in an interview.

“But a decision is still possible. We discussed the matter with Cameroon.”

The 2021 edition is scheduled to start on 9 January in Cameroon, but the event now hangs in the balance with sports still on hold following the spread of the virus.

A total of 24 teams will make the final tournament, including Cameroon who qualified automatically as hosts.

