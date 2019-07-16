Afcon 2019: Tunisia out to win ‘Small Final’ against Nigeria

The third place match between Tunisia and Nigeria has been described in the Tunisian media as ‘small final’ which the Carthage Eagles need to win as consolation after missing a place in the final.

Tunisia who lost by a lone goal (Own goal) against Taranga Lions of Senegal believe strongly they were denied opportunity to win the match by Centre referee Tessema Weyesa Bamlak, insisting they had a penalty that was denied.

“Injustice in the 113th minute: A penalty awarded to Tunisia is quickly withdrawn by the referee despite the clarity of the action: the hand was visible!” were the post-match submissions by some analysts in Tunis.

After putting the disappointment behind them however both Tunisia and Nigeria are ready for the battle of Eagles.

The media in Tunis described it as “A match that would be a consolation for the Carthage Eagles who were denied qualification for the final, facing the Lions of Teranga, following an arbitral injustice”

Nigeria, eliminated by the Fennecs in the semifinals on the score of (1-2), will play this small final without the services of his left side, Jamilu Collins, who received his second suspension card just minutes from the final whistle.

Unlike the Carthage Eagles who have won the third place match just once, Super Eagles have won the third place a record seven times the last being the 2010 edition in Angola where Nigeria incidentally beat Algeria 1-0 to win the third place.