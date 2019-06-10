Afcon 2019: Super Eagles Squad Hit Egypt

Nigeria’s squad for the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon 2019) holding in Egypt have arrived in the North African country.

Led by captain, John Obi Mikel, and head coach Gernot Rohr, the team arrived Ismailia in the early hours of Monday to commence the second phase of their training.

Mikel, who returned to the side after a one year absence, announced the arrival of the Super Eagles in a post on Instagram.

The Eagles travel to Egypt without Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, who was dropped by Rohr after the goalless draw with Zimbabwe.

In continuation of their preparations, the three-time African champions will take on Senegal in their final pre-Afcon friendly on June 16.

Nigeria, returning to Africa’s premier completion after missing out on the last two editions, have been drawn with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar in that order in Group B of the tourney.