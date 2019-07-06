Afcon 2019: South Africa Stun Egypt to set up Nigeria Clash

South Africa pulled off yet another great upset at the Africa Cup of Nations when they eliminated hosts Egypt 1-0 in their last 16 clash at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.

The gallant Bafana Bafana claimed the deserved victory thanks to a late strike from winger Thembinkosi Lorch.

Stuart Baxter’s side advance to face old foes Nigeria in the quarterfinals on Wednesday following the Super Eagles’ 3-2 victory over Cameroon earlier in the day.

The match looked to be petering out for extra time after a number of missed chances for both sides, but South Africa struck in the 85th minute.

Lebo Mothiba beautifully played in Lorch on a counterattack, and he showed great composure to slide a shot beyond Ahmed El Shenawy in Egypt goal and send South Africa into dreamland.