Afcon 2019: South Africa in Hunt for Last 16 after Edging Namibia

France-based Bongani Zungu scored as South Africa laboured to a 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations Group D win over Namibia on Friday to keep alive hopes of making the second round.

To book a slot in the knockout rounds, Bafana Bafana will probably need at least a point against leaders Morocco, who defeated the Ivory Coast 1-0 in the first match of a double-header.

Already qualified Morocco have six points, with the Ivory Coast and South Africa trailing behind with three each. The Brave warriors of Namibia remained pointless after two solitary-goal losses.

Zungu netted on 68 minutes with a header off a corner to settle a match that threatened occasionally to burst to life.

With Ivory Coast clear favourites to beat Namibia Monday, the best South Africa can realistically hope for is one of four places reserved for the best third-place finishers.

It looks increasingly likely that teams coming third in the six groups will need a minimum of four points to be among the quartet that survives.