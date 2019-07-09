Afcon 2019: South Africa Coach Says ‘Rohr not Fooling Anyone’ over Favourites Tag

South Africa coach Stuart Baxter dismissed the claim from his Nigeria counterpart Gernot Rohr that Bafana Bafana are the favourites heading into Wednesday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal showdown.

Baxter’s side shocked tournament hosts Egypt in the last 16 having only scraped through the group stage, but he was quick to temper expectations against a Nigeria team that eliminated defending champions Cameroon in the last round.

“Nigeria are absolutely one of the best teams on continent and have been for a long time. One game doesn’t make us favourites. I don’t think he’s (Rohr) fooling anybody,” Baxter told reporters Tuesday.

“When we hit a balance between good organisation and getting on the ball and playing with pace and using our natural inherent technique we can give anybody a game.

“We’ll be respecting Nigeria but not fearing them. We will have to produce a very good South Africa performance to beat them.”

The two are teams are familiar opponents as South Africa and Nigeria were paired together in qualifying. Baxter oversaw a 2-0 away win in Uyo at the start of the campaign before a 1-1 draw in Johannesburg, which saw Nigeria clinch the ticket.

Nigeria are chasing a fourth Afcon title while for Bafana Bafana, triumph in Egypt would secure their second continental crown.