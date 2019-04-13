Afcon 2019: Rohr Reacts to Eagles Draw, says ‘We’re Confident’

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is confident on his team’s chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds of the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations after been drawn into what he labels an uneasy Group B also comprising Burundi, Madagascar and Guinea.

Rohr, who led Nigeria to qualify for the AFCON 2019 tournament with a game to spare, admits that qualification from the group won’t be a stroll in the park.

“It’s a group that is not easy. Madagascar were the first team to qualify for the tournament,” Rohr said after the draw in Cairo.

“Burundi have the second top scorer in the AFCON qualification while Guinea have a young team, and I think it’s not going to be easy but we are confident.”

Fiston Abdul-Razak of Burundi scored six goals during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series, one behind top scorer Odion Ighalo.

Both Madagascar and Burundi – Saido Berahino’s team, are two of the three teams making their debut at this year’s tournament.

The German coach also urged his players to finish their season well and avoid injuries so as to be fully fit for the tournament.”

“To my players, they have to finish the season well and not to be injured. We can be confident.”

Three-time African champions Nigeria return to the Afcon for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2013.

Alongside hosts Egypt, Senegal and Morocco, Nigeria will fancy their chances of emerging victorious at the biennial event.