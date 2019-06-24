Afcon 2019: Rohr Promises Better Eagles Performance Against Guinea

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr is optimistic of a better performance in Nigeria’s second game of the on-going African Cup of Nations against Guinea.

The Eagles struggled to beat Burundi 1-0, but the team attributed the stuttering performance to the sickness suffered by key players just before the opening Group B fixture played at the Egyptian Mediterranean city of Alexandria on Saturday.

The 1-0 victory has placed Nigeria on top of the Group B table as Guinea and Madagascar played out a 2-2 draw in the second game of the group.

Speaking after the match, Rohr said he knew the match against Burundi would be difficult for his players, as half of the team was down with fever.

“In our preparation, we had big problems because half of the team had virus. In the last session, we lost two players, Jamiu Collins and Samuel Kalu, and that is why we had to struggle so much to win the game.

On Akpeyi’s performance, Rohr said the goalkeeper was the best during the training sessions, adding that he expects a better performance in the next game.

“The goalkeeper did not concede a goal, which is a good one for him and for the team. He stopped Burundi in the first half from a wonderful opportunity. If you remembered, the Burundi striker was alone and he disturbed him from scoring. In this situation, he was really good.



“Then we know sometimes he also makes mistakes like what happened, especially when he had the ball and he wanted to quickly play it. I didn’t like it but I believe he will try to make it better next time.”

Three-time champions Nigeria next take on Guinea at the Alexandria Stadium on Wednesday.