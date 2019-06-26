Afcon 2019: Omeruo Heads Nigeria into last 16

The Super Eagles of Nigeria became the first team to book a place in the knockout rounds of the Africa Cup of Nations after securing a 1-0 win over Guinea on Wednesday.

On-form defender Kenneth Omeruo rose highest to head in Moses Simon’s corner kick in the 73rd minute to hand the Eagles the win.

Both sides struggled to get going in sweltering conditions in Alexandria, settling for testing the goalkeepers from range.

Eagles coach Gernot Rohr made five changes to the side that beat Burundi 1-0 four days ago, and there was a marked lack of fluency was obvious in their play.

Alex Iwobi drew a fine save from Guinea’s Ibrahim Kone in the first half, while Odion Ighalo wasted the chance of the match after being played through on goal, opting to go for the near post instead of squaring for Ahmed Musa to tap into an empty goal.

The Eagles however showed more urgency in the second period, and were duly rewarded with Omeruo’s headed goal.

Nigeria need a draw against Madagascar to tip the group, while Guinea are still in with a chance to qualify when they take on Burundi in the last round of games.