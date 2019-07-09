Afcon 2019: Odegbami Tips Eagles to Tame South Africa

Nigerian football legend Segun Odegbami is of the view that the Super Eagles will win the quarter-final match against the South African team in the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Odegbami made this known while speaking in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday, calling on the Eagles squad to remain focused in order to scale the hurdle posed by the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

”They should also listen to Gernot Rohr’s instructions so that they will have the desired result in the quarter final,” he said.

The former Eagles skipper noted that Nigerians were in their support and praying for them to win the match against the South Africans.

The Eagles, on their return to the Afcon since lifting the trophy in 2013, take on Bafana Bafana in the quarterfinal on Wednesday evening.

Nigeria come into the tie as favourites, but will be wary after the tournament has witnessed numerous upsets so far, including South Africa’s stunning win over hosts Egypt in the last 16.