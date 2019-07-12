Afcon 2019: Nigeria take on Algeria in Semifinal

Nigeria and Algeria will battle for a place in the final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations when they meet at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday 14 July.

The Super Eagles booked a place in the semifinals with a 2-1 win over South Africa on Wednesday thanks to goals from Samuel Chukwueze and William Troost-Ekong.

Algeria, meanwhile, endured a tough clash against Ivory Coast in their quarterfinal on Thursday evening.

The Fennec Foxes led most of the match thanks to a 20th minute strike from Sofiane Feghouli, but a missed penalty from Baghdad Bounedjah and an equaliser from the Elephants’ Jonathan Kodjia saw the game end 1-1 after extra time.

The game went to shootout and the Foxes, despite missing their last kick through Youcef Belaili, won the shootout 4-3 (Wilfried Bony and Serey Die missed their attempts for the West Africans).

Algeria are appearing in their first semifinal since 2010 and looking to return to the final for the first time since their only Afcon triumph in 1990.

Nigeria’s last Nations Cup semi and final appearance was in South Africa in 2013 when they won the tournament.

In head-to-head terms, Nigeria and Algeria have met in 19 matches. The Super Eagles have claimed nine wins compared to seven for the Fennec Foxes, while three games have been drawn.

The teams’ most recent clash was a World Cup qualifier in Constantine in November 2017 which ended 1-1 (Nigeria won the first leg 3-1), while their last meeting in an Afcon saw Nigeria win 1-0 in the third-place playoff of the 2010 edition in Angola.

The match comes up by 8:00pm local time.