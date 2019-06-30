Afcon 2019: Nigeria Embarrassed by Madagascar

Nigeria’s Super Eagles suffered their first loss of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after going down 2-0 to lowly Madagascar on Sunday.

The Super Eagles needed to avoid defeat to finish as group winners, but they were no match for the Barea of Madagascar who were good value for their win in Alexandria.

Striker Lalaina Nomenjanahary pounced on a defensive blunder by Leon Balogun in the 13th minute to give Madagascar the lead, going round Ikechukwu Ezenwa to slot into an empty post after a oment of hesitation in the Eagles defence.

Nigeria huffed and puffed thereafter, but failed to test Melvin Adrien in Madagascar goal with striker Odion Ighalo adequately checked by the opposition defence.

Rohr brought on Wilfred Ndidi in the second-half, but the move backfired as he not only committed the foul that led to the second goal, the resulting free-kick from Carolus Andriamahitsinor deflected off his arm past Ezenwa.

It was game over from then on as the Eagles barely threatened, save for shots from distance from Oghenekaro Etebo.

Nigeria, already through to the last 16, may now go up against Ghana in their next game.