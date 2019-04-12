Afcon 2019: Nigeria Drawn in Group B alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group B of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon 2019) alongside Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi.

Nigeria are making a return to the premier footballing event on the continent and will fancy their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds with two of the three tournament debutants – Madagascar and Burundi – in the group.

At a colourful event held next to the pyramids of Giza, hosts Egypt were pitted against DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe in Group A, while defending champions Cameroon are in Group F with Ghana, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

The tournament will take place from 21 June to 19 July, meaning Europe-based players will not miss club games.

It is the biggest Afcon yet, with 24 teams, and the first to be held in Europe’s summer rather than January or February.

The first game of the tournament will be Egypt against Zimbabwe on 21 June at Cairo Stadium.

Two teams from each group will go into the last 16, with the four best third-placed teams also progressing.

Draw in full

Group A: Egypt, DR Congo, Uganda, Zimbabwe

Group B: Nigeria, Guinea, Madagascar, Burundi

Group C: Senegal, Algeria, Kenya, Tanzania

Group D: Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Namibia

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Angola

Group F: Cameroon, Ghana, Benin, Guinea-Bissau