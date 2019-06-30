Afcon 2019: Mikel Returns as Rohr Makes 5 Changes to Eagles XI

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr has rung five changes in the Super Eagles’ starting XI for the closing Group B encounter against Madagascar in the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Three-time champions Nigeria are already in the round of 16 with six points from their first two matches in the group phase.

And Rohr, sticking with his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation, rang the changes to inject freshness to the side.

Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong will play as centre-backs while Ola Aina and Chidozie Awaziem will operate as left and right backs respectively.

In midfield, skipper John Obi Mikel returns, where he will be partnered by Oghenekaro Etebo and John Ogu.

Scorer of the winning goal against Burundi, Odion Ighalo will lead the line for the Eagles with Ahmed Musa and Samuel Kalu joining him up front.

Meanwhile, Madagascar, on four points, are almost guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds.

See the Eagles starting XI below.