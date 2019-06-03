Afcon 2019: Mikel, Others Hit Eagles Camp in Asaba

Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi and five other players have arrived in Asaba, the Delta State capital for preparations for the 2019 AFCON tournament holding in Egypt between June 21 and July 19.

Other Eagles stars that arrived with Mikel are Leon Balogun, Moses Simon, Jamilu Collins and Ola Aina.

Three-time African champions Nigeria are billed to play a friendly with the Zimbabwean national side on Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The Team Coordinator, Pascal Emonye who came with the players, said that the Coach, Gernot Rohr, would arrive later in the day from Lagos with some other players.

“We are expecting the arrival of the other players later today while others may arrive here latest tomorrow.

“The next plan is for the coach to decide; the coach is coming with some players from Lagos. He will draw up the plans for the next action.

“Everything is good and as you know they just finished the season. As you can see from their body, they are mentally fit and in good shape to tackle Zimbabwe on Saturday.”

Nigeria will be making a return to the Nations Cup after missing out on the last two editions. And fans are optimistic of a great outing for the Eagles given the array of talented players in the squad.