Afcon 2019: Mane Fires Senegal into Quarterfinals

Sadio Mane’s first half-strike was enough for Senegal to edge Uganda 1-0 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Round of 16 match at the Cairo International Stadium in Egypt on Friday.

The narrow victory saw the Lions of Teranga progress to the quarterfinals where they will face Benin on Wednesday.

In a highly physical encounter, the Cranes contained the Lions of Teranga in the opening exchanges, but Senegal piled pressure on the Uganda defence and Aliou Cisse’s men managed to break the deadlock 15 minutes into the encounter.

Mbaye Niang’s low pass sent Sadio Mane through on goal and the Liverpool FC forward fired past on-rushing goalkeeper Denis Onyango to make it 1-0 to Senegal.

Uganda tried to respond with a goal when Okwi unleashed a thunderous shot which was brilliantly parried away by Senegal shot-stopper Alfred Gomis in the 23rd minute.

The score was 1-0 to Senegal at the interval with Uganda having failed to convert their chances.

Both sides attacked each other in the early stages of the second-half and the Lions of Teranga were awarded a penalty after Mane was fouled by Onyango into the box just before the hour-mark.

However, Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper Onyango made amends as he denied Mane from the spot-kick with the Senegal vice-captain missing his second penalty in the tournament.

Allan Kateregga was introduced by Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre with 13 minutes left and he tried to make an immediate impact, but his free-kick was parried away by Gomis as Senegal held on for the win.