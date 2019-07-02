Afcon 2019: Mane Brace Fires Senegal to Round of 16

Sadio Mane scored a brace, including a missed penalty as Senegal thrashed Kenya 3-0 in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group C match at the 30 June Stadium in Egypt on Monday night.

After dominating for much of the encounter, Aliou Cisse’s men broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute when Ismaila Sarr scored with a beautiful volley.

The momentum was with Senegal, who made it 2-0 through Mane after he beat his marker for strength and pace, before firing past Patrick Matasi with 19 minutes left.

Mane scored from the spot to make it 3-0 to Senegal in the 78th minute after being denied by Matasi in the first half.

Elsewhere in the group, Adam Ounas netted a brace, with Islam Slimani scoring the other goal as Algeria thrashed Tanzania 3-0 to preserve their 100 per cent record so far in the tournament.