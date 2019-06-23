Afcon 2019: Madagascar Hold Guinea in Group B Thriller

Africa Cup of Nations debutants Madagascar secured a first ever point at the tournament on Saturday after a thrilling 2-2 draw against Guinea in their Group B clash in Alexandria.

Guinea started without influential midfielder Naby Keita after his recent injury troubles but went ahead through Sory Kaba’s confident finish on 34 minutes.

Indian Ocean islanders replied early in the second half through Anicet Andrianantenaina.

Madagascar, who were the first to book a ticket for this year’s tournament, promptly took the lead when Charles Andriamahitsinoro produced a nerveless finish after latching onto a hopeful punt forward 10 minutes after halftime.

But there was to be no opening day win for the debutants as Francois Kamano salvaged a point for Guinea from the penalty spot following a foul on captain Ibrahima Traore.

The draw leaves both sides trailing group leaders Nigeria following a 1-0 win for the Super Eagles over Burundi at the same venue earlier on.