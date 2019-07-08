Afcon 2019: Madagascar Fairytale Continues, Algeria Thrash Guinea

Madagascar continued their fairytale run at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Democratic Republic of Congo at Alexandria Stadium in Alexandria on Sunday evening.

The Barea secured the historic shootout win after extra-time ended 2-2, and will now face either Ghana or Tunisia for a place in the final four.

Ibrahim Amada and Faneva Imà Andriatsima were on target for Madagascar in regulation time while goals from Cedric Bakambu and Chancel Mbemba levelled matters on two occasions for the Leopards.

Following a goalless 30 minute period in extra-time, the game would be decided from the spot and after four faultless penalties from Barea, Yannick Bolasie blasted his attempt over the woodwork as Madagascar claimed another historic scalp.

In the day’s other match, Riyad Mahrez scored a superb goal as Algeria eased past Guinea 3-0 in Cairo to book their place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Mahrez fired into the bottom corner after cleverly touching the ball past his marker to make it 2-0, after striker Youcef Belaili had given the Foxes the lead.

Substitute Adam Ounas sealed a one-sided victory with the third late on as Algeria advance to face either Mali or Ivory Coast in the last eight on Thursday.