Afcon 2019: Madagascar Beat Burundi 1-0

Madagascar beat Burundi 1-0 on Thursday to win their first ever Africa Cup of Nations game at the ongoing tournament in Egypt.

In the clash of debutants, Marco Ilaimaharitra scored a delightful free-kick in the 76th minute to give Madagascar a priceless win that puts them on the cusp of qualification for the knockout stages.

Madagascar advanced to four points from their opening two games and could finish in the top two places as they now look set to qualify for Afcon 2019 Round of 16.

They next take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the last round of group phase games, while the Swallows of Burundi look set for an early exit ahead of their clash with Guinea.

