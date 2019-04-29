Afcon 2019: Kenya Rejects Eagles Friendly

Head coach of Kenyan national team, Sebastian Migne has rejected a proposal to have his team play Nigeria’s Super Eagles in a friendly game ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

There had been reports that the Harambee Stars – making a return to the AFCON finals for the first time in 15 years – could line up against Nigeria and Tunisia before the AFCON finals this summer in Egypt.

But Frenchman, Migne, is not keen on the proposal, saying the dates are not conducive.

“Playing away in Abuja or Tunis with the probability of a heavy defeat just before the tournament starts may not help the team’s confidence,” a source told Nairobi News.

“Then the proposed dates for these matches are too close to the tournament and there is that possibility of getting injuries. You also have to factor in the weather.”

Kenya could, however, face Madagascar, Uganda or Ivory Coast in France, with Migne expected to name his 30-man squad for the French camp this week.