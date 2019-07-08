Afcon 2019: Ivory Coast Edge Mali to Reach Quarterfinals

Wilfried Zaha struck in the 75th minute as Ivory Coast edged Mali 1-0 to secure a quarter-final spot in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (Afcon 2019) in Egypt.

Mali’s Eagles dominated the match for most parts, but came unstuck 15 minutes from time through Arsenal target Zaha.

The result continues an unwanted record for the Malians who have yet to record a victory over Ivory Coast since 1977.

Two-time champions, the Elephants, now join other big guns in the last eight where they will be taking on Algeria.