The Elephants of Ivory Coast edged the Bafana Bafana of South Africa 1-0 in their opening match of the ongoing African Cup of Nations, Afcon 2019 in Egypt.

Forward Jonathan Kodija scored in the 64th minute of the match at the Al-Salam Stadium, Cario, to give the Elephants three points that sees them go joint top of the Group D table.

Two-time champions Ivory Coast are on the same point with Morocco following their 1-0 win over minnows Namibia on Sunday.