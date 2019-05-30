Afcon 2019: Iheanacho Promises to ‘Score Goals for Eagles’

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho says has he does not feel under pressure ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign, insisting he believes score goals for the Super Eagles.

Iheanacho returned to Gernot Rohr’s provisional squad having previously been left out, with the manager questioning his professionalism in March.

The Leicester City striker cost £25m when he moved to the King Power Stadium from Manchester City two summers ago and has netted just eight times in the Premier League for the Foxes.

That includes a single strike this season, in September’s routine win over Huddersfield Town.

The 21-year-old ended the season on a barren run of 24 League games without a goal, but says he is not feeling the pressure to perform for his country.

“I am relaxed, just being focused and ready for the task ahead,” he said in a footballlive.ng report.

“I will be in camp hopefully, to start preparations for AFCON proper.

“I am not under any pressure to deliver.

“I have been scoring goals for the Super Eagles and I want to score more.

“There are drought times for every striker and I am not an exemption but I will keep my head up, stay focused, determined and ready for the task ahead.”

Iheanacho came in for criticism in City’s penultimate match of the season when he spurned a golden opportunity to level matters at 1-0 down.

Hamza Choudhury split the champions’ defence but the striker shanked his effort tamely wide against his old side.

“My critics always spur me to do more, I have nothing to say about that,” Iheanacho added.

“I just want to stay focused on my set goals and be professional to the core.

“People have opinions about me but my opinion should be supreme.

“My opinion about myself is that, I believe I can and I hope to score goals for the Super Eagles.”

Rohr will have to drop two players ahead of the Afcon proper, and Iheanacho has been tipped as one of the favourites to be axed.