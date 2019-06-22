Afcon 2019: Ighalo Fires Nigeria Past Burundi

Substitute Odion Ighalo struck thirteen minutes from time to give Nigeria a hard-earned 1-0 won over Burundi at the ongoing 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Super Eagles, playing their first match at the Nations Cup finals since lifting the trophy in 2013, were matched for most parts by debutants Burundi in the group B encounter at Alexandria.

But their defence was eventually punctured in the 77th minute, when Ola Aina’s delicate back-heeled pass found Ighalo, who expertly buried past Jonathan Nahimana in Burundi goal.

The Swallows of Burundi came into the tournament ranked 136th – the lowest of all 24 teams – but they more than held their own against the worldly Nigerian side, and could have taken the lead from a number of gilt-edged chances in the first half.

Gernot Rohr’s men sit atop the group on three points, ahead of the clash between Guinea and Madagascar later tonight.