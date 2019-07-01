Afcon 2019: Ighalo Blasts Eagles Teammates after Madagascar Horror Show

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, has his out at his team-mates, over their “poor” performance in the 2-0 defeat to Madagascar, in their final Group B match at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Eagles were humiliated by the island nation, who are making their debut appearance at the Afcon.

A goal in each half of the encounter from Lalaina Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamahitsinoro moved Nigeria to second spot, while Madagascar became the seventh nation to go unbeaten in their first three AFCON games since Cape Verde in 2013.

“I think this is a wake-up call for us, today, we played very poorly, we were relaxed and our mentality was not very good,” Ighalo, who scored Nigeria’s winning goal against Burindi, told reporters.

“Probably it is because we were already qualified but this game has shown us that there is no easy team in this competition.

“We have to go back, regroup and ensure we do well for the next game which is a match with no room for mistakes.”

Eagles coach Gerot Rohr, under fire for his team selection so far, is of a slightly different view from his star striker.

The German tactician says there is no shame in losing to Madagascar, promising to make amends going forward.

Having lost top spot in the group, Nigeria may be headed for a last 16 cracker against West African rivals Ghana.