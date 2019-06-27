Afcon 2019: Egypt Join Nigeria in Knockout Rounds

Egypt beat the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-0 at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday evening, to book their place in the knockout stages of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Pharaohs follow Nigeria into the Round of 16 with a game to spare, after first-half strikes from Ahmed El Mohamady and Mohamed Salah.

It was a much improved performance from the DRC on a hot evening in the Egyptian capital, but misfortune and a lack of composure at either end of the pitch ultimately cost them as they slumped to a second straight defeat, leaving their hopes of making the last 16 hanging by a thread.

After a number of early scares from both teams, the hosts opened the scoring in the 25th minute when their captain, El Mohamady, poked home after the Leopards failed to clear their lines from a routine corner-kick.

The Leopards came close to grabbing an equaliser five minutes from half-time when Jonathan Bolingi’s header struck the crossbar.

They were however hit by more misfortune as Egypt delivered the sucker punch two minutes before the halftime break through Liverpool’s Salah.

Mahmoud Trézéguet, the star from the opening game of the tournament, picked the ball up in his own half, weaved his way past a few defenders before feeding Salah who cut onto his favoured left foot and fired a rasping effort past Ley Matampi to double the Pharaohs’ lead.

Substitute Yannick Bolasie came within inches of pulling a goal back for the Leopards in the 83rd minute, but his curling free-kick whistled inches wide of goal as the Pharaohs take another step in their quest of a record-extending eighth Afcon crown.