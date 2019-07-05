Afcon 2019: Eagles Not Losing Sleep over Cameroon

Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr says the Super Eagles are in a good place to take on archrivals Cameroon in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations holding in Egypt.

Speaking ahead of the blockbuster tie, Rohr said the three-time African Champions will approach the match with “triumph tactics and not with show-off strength”.

Cameroon are the defending champion of the biennial championship and have head-head edge with history of defeating the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1984, 1988 and most painful the agonizing penalty shoot-out loss in front of home fans at the National Stadium, Lagos on 13th February 2000.

Rohr however believes Eagles have advantage over their archrivals promised to start his best eleven against Cameroon in order to make Nigerians proud.

“It’s now the tournament is starting for us.. all the fixtures are very difficult games for everybody even Egypt and of-course for us (Nigeria) likewise Cameroon.

“We had six points in the group stage, they had only five. They scored only two goals like we scored. So I see a very tough game with a very small difference in the score…

“We will try to have advantage physically and also mentally through our cool and calm tactics because everybody wants to do very well now.”

The match comes up on Saturday, July 6 2019, by 5:00pm local time.