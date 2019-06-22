Afcon 2019: ‘Eagles Braced for Tough Burundi Test’ – Ighalo

Super Eagles forward, Jude Odion Ighalo believes the opening game against Burundi today will not be an easy ride for Nigeria despite the gap in ranking between both teams.

Ighalo, 29, sees Burundi as a technically organised team, who are attack-minded and aggressive on the pitch.

The Shanghai Shenhua striker says the Super Eagles would not be under pressure in the cracker, adding that the players are totally committed to doing well in the match.

Ighalo added that he Eagles have watched their opponent’s tapes and have the basic information about the Burundians.

“After watching Burundi’s past matches on tape, I discovered that the team is highly attack minded and aggressive. They will not be easy for us to beat, but we have worked hard to be ready for anything they will throw at us,” he said.

Ighalo’s take comes as former Senate president Dr Bukola Saraki urged the Eagles to go all out and win the Nations Cup.

Three-time African champions Nigeria come to Egypt as one of the favourites, alongside the hosts, Senegal and Morocco.

Gernot Rohr’s men have been drawn in Group B of the tournament alongside Guinea, and debutants Burundi and Madagascar.

They are odds-on favourites to advance to the knockout rounds.

The match between Nigeria and Burundi comes up by 5:30pm local time.