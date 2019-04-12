Afcon 2019 Draw: ‘Bring Them On’ – Eagles Boast

Super Eagles stars are confident of success at the 2019 Afcon ahead of the draws in Egypt on Friday.

Nigeria qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after winning Group E with 13 points, ahead of South Africa who finished second in the group on 12 points.

The Super Eagles are staging a comeback to the AFCON finals after missing out on the previous two editions, and Gernot Rohr’s men have been pooled in Pot 1 along with Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal, Tunisia and Morocco as the seeded teams.

Ahead of the draw, Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder John Ogu says the team will be well prepared to face any opponents at the tournament.

“Just as I’m eager to feature for my country at the tournament so are my teammates as well,” Ogu told Completesports.com.

“We have a team that can compete with best on the continent, so we just pray and hope for a good draw like every other team will do.”

Odion Ighalo who finished as the top scorer for the Super Eagles during the 2019 AFCON qualifiers notes that there is no easy draw, insisting the 2013 AFCON winners will be prepared to face any team.

“There is no easy draw, we just have to be prepared to face anyone and take each game as it comes, but we remain hopeful,” Ighalo said.

Super Eagles right-back, Abdullahi Shehu, says the team is not scared of any foes on the continent.

“We are looking forward to the draw. Don’t forget we are Nigeria. We are ready for any opponents, so let’s see what will happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, the draw ceremony for the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations finals will hold in Cairo, Egypt on Friday evening and it is scheduled to take place behind the famous Gaza Pyramids as from 6pm GMT (7pm Nigerian time).