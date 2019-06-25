Afcon 2019: Cameroon Beat Guinea Bissau 2-0

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroun edged Guinea Bissau in their opening match at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (Afcon 2019) in Egypt, thanks to quickfire strikes from Yaya Banana and Stephane Bahoken.

After a goalless first-half, Yaya Banana’s header off a corner kick gave Cameroon a 1-0 lead in the 66th minute.

Bahoken then sealed the three points with a second goal in the 69th minute after beating the offside trap to steer the ball past Guinea-Bissau’s Jonas Mendes.

The defending champions, now coached by Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf, move top of the Group F table with three points.

Ghana’s Black Stars will be playing against the Squirrels of Benin Republic later tonight in the second Group F match.