Afcon 2019: Benin Stun Morocco to Reach Quarterfinals

Benin stunned Africa Cup of Nations title contenders Morocco on penalties to reach the quarterfinals for the first time after a 1-1 draw in Cairo on Friday.

Moise Adilehou put the Squirrels ahead early in the second half before Youssef En-Nesyri levelled for the Atlas Lions.

Hakim Ziyech dramatically blew the chance to seal victory for Morocco by striking the post with a 96th-minute penalty as the game went into a scoreless extra-time.

Sofiane Boufal and En-Nesyri both missed in the shootout as Benin, who reached the last 16 on the back of three draws, triumphed 4-1 on spot-kicks.