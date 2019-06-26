Afcon 2019: Benin Hold Ghana in 4-Goal Thriller

Ghana began their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a 2-2 draw against Benin at the Ismailia Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Black Stars – who played more than a third of the game with just 10 men – already find themselves two points off the pace of Group F leaders Cameroon, who beat Guinea-Bissau earlier in the evening.

Benin got off to a flying start and scored the earliest goal in the Afcon to date, taking the lead in just the second minute through big striker Mickael Pote.

Steve Mounie played a perfectly-weighted pass in behind the square defence of Ghana and Mickael Pote sprinted onto it, before neatly stepping inside a challenge from Lumor Agbeyenu and stabbing a shot past goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

Ghana were not behind for long, however, responding in the ninth minute through captain Andre Ayew, who picked up a pass in the box from his brother Jordan, held off a defender and sent a low shot just inside the left-hand post of goalkeeper Fabien Farnolle.

Four-time champions Ghana then made it 2-1 just before the interval.

Defender Kasim Adams Nuhu played a fine pass from inside his half which was delightfully collected by Jordan Ayew, leaving his marker prone before sending an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the net.

Ghana appeared to be in control of the game in the second half, but just nine minutes after the restart they were reduced to 10 men when experienced defender John Boye, already on a yellow card, was shown a second caution for time wasting.

Benin, now with a numerical advantage, restored parity at 2-2 in the 63rd minute. The Squirrels worked a corner kick short before opening up an angle to drive a dangerous low ball into the danger area, and Pote was on hand to score with a back-heel and rack up his second goal of the night.

Undaunted, Ghana nearly reclaimed the lead on 70 minutes through a fiercely hit free kick by Thomas Partey, but Farnolle did exceptionally well to palm the ball away for a corner kick.

Benin held on for the precious pint ahead of their next encounter against Guinea Bissau, while Ghana will have to pick themselves up for the battle with defending champions Cameroon.