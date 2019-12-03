Adut Akech Wins ‘Model of the Year’ at British Fashion Awards 2019

Congratulations to Adut Akech!

At the 2019 British Fashion Awards last night, the Sudanese-Australian model took home the crown for the Model of the Year, beating out the likes of Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow.

This validation comes amid the 19-year-old’s meteoric rise in the industry this year, which has seen her become of 2019’s most in-demand models.

Adut served up pure elegance on the red carpet in a strapless emerald green velvet and taffeta dress by Pier Paolo Piccioli for Valentino, paired with crystal drop earrings and bedazzled silver rhinestone heels and a matching clutch.

