Adut Akech is the Star of Runtown’s New Music Video, ‘Kini Issue’

Runtown and his beau, Adut Akech have taken their romance several notches higher as the Australian based model is the star of the musician’s new music video, ‘Kini Issue’.

The singer featured his girlfriend as the vixen for his new music as he shared shots from the video of himself and his lady love.

Proud muse and girlfriend, Adut couldn’t help but gas up her man in the comment section of the post where he shared their pictures, stating, “Congratulations baby we created a magical movie.

Runtown also shared a clip of the new music video with his over 2.8 million followers on Instagram.

First, Runtown and Adut collaborated on Adut’s turf; fashion, with being the faces of Versace’s holiday campaign and now, they’re on to Runtown’s turf, music, with the new music video.

Check it out below.

