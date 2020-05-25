Adut Akech and Runtown Carry on a Little Flirting on Instagram and We’re Here For it

Looks like Runtown and Adut Akech are not letting any form of lockdown prevent them from the next best thing.

The singer and  model carried on a little flirting on Instagram that caught our eyes.

Runtown posted picture of himself on Instagram in celebration of Eid Mubarak and we can’t blame Akech for dropping a little request for the ‘Mad Over You’ crooner.

The gorgeous South-Sudanese model unabashedly requested his number and Runtown replied  “Incoming call!”

We love a woman who goes for what she wants and we can’t wait to see how this pans out.

