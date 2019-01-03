‘Admit It’s Over and Endorse Buhari’ – Keyamo Blasts Atiku

Festus Keyamo, spokesman of the campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari, has asked Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to accept defeat ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

Responding to Atiku’s call for a probe of Buhari’s family over their alleged ownership of substantial shares in Etisalat and Keystone Bank, Keyamo had earlier asked Abubakar to provide evidence to back his allegations to keep quiet.

This comes after some shareholders in the company had vindicated the president, saying neither Buhari nor his family members own shares in either Etisalat or Key Stone Bank.

In a statement on Wednesday, Keyamo said the rebuttal by the shareholders shows that Abubakar and the PDP are running a “we-are-all-corrupt” campaign.

“They have no moral compass, no scruples, no direction in their present attempt to smear just everyone in sight in order to run a campaign of ‘we-are-all-corrupt’,” the statement read.

“Rather than respect the feelings of Nigerians by offering clear-cut responses to straight-forward allegations of tax-evasion, grand corruption in and out of office, impending sealed indictment waiting for him in the US, Atiku Abubakar has decided to drag the world down with him as he goes down in a blaze of infamy.

“This is the classic hallmark of a sinking campaign boat, clutching at straws, as Nigerians have woken up to the realisation that these are deceitful people who have nothing to offer. That is how its Vice-Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi was reeling out false statistics with a straight face throughout the Vice-Presidential debate. Till today, he has not apologized to Nigerians for taking them for a ride. It is a real shame.

“We call on Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the PDP to apologize to Nigerians and especially the family of the President for adopting this unwholesome tactics and telling tales by moonlight that have clearly backfired.

“The public space is now full of jokes about President Buhari buying the whole of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the National Stadium and even the Presidential Villa.

“Instead of making a mockery of a serious campaign with such infantile lies, Atiku Abubakar should admit it is all over for him and the PDP, throw in the towel and endorse the candidacy of President Buhari.

“We would be sad to see that happen because democracy desires a healthy contest, a serious challenger and a competent opposition. But as it is, with nothing more to campaign about, it is the only way for him and his party to save face and still retain some modicum of honour before the Nigerian people for future engagements – that is if they survive this massive rejection by the Nigerian people as a result of their bare-faced lies.”