Adidas ends £22m deal with Ozil

Sportswear giants Adidas will end Mesut Ozil’s £22million sponsorship deal at the end of the season.

German daily Bild reports that Adidas have decided against renewing the Arsenal star’s sponsorship contract over his ‘public image’.

Ozil stepped down from international football in 2018 after accusing the German FA of racism.

The former Real Madrid playmaker claimed he was hung out to dry after meeting up with Turkey president Recep Erdogan – a meeting that was seen as endorsing the 65-year-old politician’s bid for re-election.

He was also the victim of a terrifying moped robbery in July as he drove through North London.

More recently, Ozil caused a stir with fans when he refused a 12.5 per cent pay cut during the coronavirus crisis.

Also, Bild have claimed Adidas could have made the decision to ease the pressure on themselves financially.

Ozil has been sponsored by the German firm since 2013, but the agreement is finally set to come to an end.

The 31-year-old is by far Arsenal’s highest-paid player on a whopping £350,000-per-week.

But he has been heavily linked with a move away from North London after scoring just one goal and making two assists in the current campaign.

