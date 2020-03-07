Adichie & More Among Forbes Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has earned one more feather for her decorated hat.

The famous writer has been named one of Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women by Forbes Africa. And the other names on the list include Bellanaija’s Uche Pedro, Tara Fela-Durotoye, Folorunso Alakija, Ibukun Awosika, Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Olajumoke Adenowo, Arunma Oteh, Amina J. Mohammed and many others.

Per Forbes: “This is a first-of-its-kind Pan-African compilation of the continent’s leading women, drawn from business, politics, media, science, sports and public life, who are challenging the status quo and creating a trail on terrain where there was none. They are reshaping history, closing inequalities and pioneering new avenues of wealth creation and in turn, lifting others with them”.

The media house added that they “sifted through several recognition lists, conducted our own research in coming up with new names, and short-listed nominations that came in from our editorial teams across Africa, applying our own metrics of leadership, influence, consistency, and most importantly, impact.”

Check here view the full list.