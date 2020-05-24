Adewale Adeleke Slams Artistes Who Beef Their Record Labels

Adewale Adeleke has a lot to say about the ongoing drama involving Cynthia Morgan, her former record label boss Jude Okoye, and the Okoye Brothers–Peter and Paul.

In case you missed the drama: Morgan went on an Instagram Live chat, during which she talked about how she fell out with her record label (owned by Jude Okoye), lost her name and her royalties. She added that she doesn’t have access to her VeVo account anymore; she suffered so much losses and has been battling depression ever since. Her revelation moved folks, with many launching a campaign to bring her back to the spotlight.

Reacting to her revelations, Peter Okoye, who himself is embroiled in a bitter feud with his brother Jude Okoye, tweeted his support for Morgan and also revealed that he knew how bad things would go for her.

MayD later hopped on the app to also speak about his time with the Okoye Brothers, who he had claimed took advantage of him.

But Davido’s brother, Adewale, thinks artistes who feud with their record labels are to be blamed, because, according to him, these artistes signed the contract and brought about their own downfall.

He said:

Think about it when artist are successful nobody credits the label, or Managers for money or time spent pushing the artist it’s the artist, But let an artist be relevant & go down its the label. The label is greedy the label took all my royalties they left me for dead…. Fans be so quick to blame labels or managers for ruining artist careers but when the artist make it, its by their own doing…..doesn’t add up!!!! I’m not saying some labels can take artist for a ride and give out horrible contracts. Everyone should remember these artist signed contracts willingly, but some times its the artist themselves that bring their own downfall, no one else!

