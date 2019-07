Congratulations to Adewale and Kani!

The brother of singer Davido took to his Instagram today to announce his engagement to his girlfriend, Kani, who recently earned a Masters degree from Georgetown University.

“Yesterday was the best day of my life! She said yes,” the music boss captioned the heartwarming post, which has now stirred reactions from family and friends, including his brother Davido and partner Chioma Avril Rowland.

See the post below: