Khafi and her boyfriend Gedoni continue to enjoy a time of their lives in the Big Brother Naija House, and many fans aren’t really pleased with this.

A few days ago, the duo was caught on camera moaning during their romp, and during a Kiss & Tell dare game with the housemates, Gedoni described Khafi as a ‘sex-addict’ who barrages him for sex.

Which may be why actress-singer Adesua Etomi wants a moment with Khafi. See her tweet below: