Adesua Etomi Reveals Peer Pressure’s Influence and How She Suffered The Consequence

Adesua Etomi is a pretty self assured woman who knows her mind but this didn’t apply in her relationship with Amala, Gbegiri, ewedu and stew.

The delectable actress revealed that she always thought the local delicacy ‘gbegiri’ was trash however, peer pressure made her eat it with amala.

She went on to note that she suffered through the experience.

Naturally, fans responded with some siding with her while others disagreed. One fan threatened to sue her to court while another requested she come outside so they can fight.

We’re glad our Adesua is all grown and done letting peer pressure get to her.